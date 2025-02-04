Nemunas Dawn party suggests declassifying former KGB collaborators

Leader of the Nemunas Dawn, MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, says that his party proposes revealing which politicians, members of political parties, officials, judges, intelligence officers, professional soldiers, heads of state and municipal companies, and budgetary institutions had cooperated with the KGB.

According to the explanatory note of the draft law, "the public has the right to know who had cooperated with the KGB, how widespread the organisation was in Lithuania, and what place certain individuals held within the KGB structure".

Declassifying information about individuals who had worked with the Soviet Union’s special services was an election promise of the Nemunas Dawn.