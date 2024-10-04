Nemunas Dawn party ranks second in poll ratings

Pollster Vilmorus carried out a representative survey of residents on 13-21 September.

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) under the leadership of Vilija Blinkevičiūtė remains the most popular political force in the country, with 18.3% of the support.

Among those polled, 9.2% said they would vote for the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) led by Gabrielius Landsbergis if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday.

Two opposition parties, the Democrats For Lithuania led by Saulius Skvernelis and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) led by Aurelijus Veryga in the elections, enjoyed support from 6.6% and 6.3% respectively.