Nemunas Dawn party proposes extending bank solidaryt levy until 2028

The funds from the levy would finance key and urgent national defence projects, says Žemaitaitis.

According to Žemaitaitis, Lithuania needs to increase its defence funding due to the current geopolitical situation and existing threats. He believes that banks operating in Lithuania should continue contributing to national defence to protect not only Lithuania, but also their investments and assets.

Last year, the Seimas extended the bank solidarity contribution for 2025, but the Nemunas Dawn party argues that the tax should be in force until 2029.

Leader of the party, MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis , shared a draft law with his followers on his Facebook account. The bill is yet to be registered in the Seimas.

However, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, from the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), has objected to the idea of extending the temporary levy on banks.

Yet the leader of the Nemunas Dawn says he may approach the opposition for the support of the tax. He says the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) approves of the idea, too.

As reported, the temporary solidarity contribution on banks was suggested by the Ministry of Finance and introduced by the Seimas in May 2023. It was later extended for 2025.

The law set a 60% temporary solidarity contribution rate for part of the net interest income, which is more than 50% above the average of four financial years.