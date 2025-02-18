Nemunas Dawn not to attend party leaders’ meeting with president

Žemaitaitis told ELTA Tuesday he is currently on a business trip in Brussels until Wednesday evening.
"I am in Brussels myself and I have a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to attend. I will be back in the evening," the politician said, adding that his party would not send in another representative.
He said the Presidency has „homework to do“ before inviting party leaders for talks.
"It should have sent proposals for tax changes to the party leaders, on allocations to the army, to financing... And now to invite them to come and have a coffee – I am certainly not going to cancel a very important visit because of that," Žemaitaitis said, adding that such discussions would have made sense before the State Defence Council’s (VGT) decisions.
President Nausėda had invited political party leaders to discuss the possibility of updating the defence agreement and potential sources of defence funding, Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis revealed this to the media on Monday, after a meeting with the president and the prime minister.
The last agreement on defence was signed by most parliamentary parties back in 2022, when the political forces committed to maintaining defence spending at a minimum of 2.5% of GDP.