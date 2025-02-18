Nemunas Dawn not to attend party leaders’ meeting with president

"I am in Brussels myself and I have a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to attend. I will be back in the evening," the politician said, adding that his party would not send in another representative.

"It should have sent proposals for tax changes to the party leaders, on allocations to the army, to financing... And now to invite them to come and have a coffee – I am certainly not going to cancel a very important visit because of that," Žemaitaitis said, adding that such discussions would have made sense before the State Defence Council’s (VGT) decisions.