Nemunas Dawn, LSDP ratings decline in January – poll

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was conducted by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 18-29 January 2025. It revealed that if elections were to take place next Sunday, 10.9% of respondents would vote for the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the leading coalition party. In December 2024 it was supported by 13% of the polled.
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked second with 10.6% support in January, down from 12.2% in December.
Third was the Nemunas Dawn, one of three coalition parties, supported by 8.7% of respondents in January, down from 12.6% in December.
8.2% of the polled said they would vote for Democrats For Lithuania, another coalition party, up from 7.8% in December.
Further on the list was the Liberal Movement, backed by 7.9% of the polled (8.1% in December).
In January, 6.1% of the polled said they would vote for the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), down from 6.5% in December.
Whereas 2.8% supported the Freedom Party (2.3% in December) and 2.2% for the National Alliance (1.7% in December).
Another 9.4% of respondents named a different party than abovementioned but they polled below 2%, 12.5% said they would not vote and 20.7% were either undecided or did not answer the question.