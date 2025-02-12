2025.02.12 13:29

Nemunas Dawn, LSDP ratings decline in January – poll

 
Once the first session of the newly elected Seimas ended, the ratings of the Nemunas Dawn party, led by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, fell by 4 percentage points and the popularity of Social Democrats decreased as well, shows the latest public opinion poll.

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was conducted by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 18-29 January 2025. It revealed that if elections were to take place next Sunday, 10.9% of respondents would vote for the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the leading coalition party. In December 2024 it was supported by 13% of the polled.

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked second with 10.6% support in January, down from 12.2% in December.

Third was the Nemunas Dawn, one of three coalition parties, supported by 8.7% of respondents in January, down from 12.6% in December.

8.2% of the polled said they would vote for Democrats For Lithuania, another coalition party, up from 7.8% in December.

Further on the list was the Liberal Movement, backed by 7.9% of the polled (8.1% in December).

In January, 6.1% of the polled said they would vote for the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), down from 6.5% in December.

Whereas 2.8% supported the Freedom Party (2.3% in December) and 2.2% for the National Alliance (1.7% in December).

Another 9.4% of respondents named a different party than abovementioned but they polled below 2%, 12.5% said they would not vote and 20.7% were either undecided or did not answer the question.

