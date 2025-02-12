Nemunas Dawn, LSDP ratings decline in January – poll

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was conducted by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 18-29 January 2025. It revealed that if elections were to take place next Sunday, 10.9% of respondents would vote for the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the leading coalition party. In December 2024 it was supported by 13% of the polled.

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked second with 10.6% support in January, down from 12.2% in December.

Third was the Nemunas Dawn, one of three coalition parties, supported by 8.7% of respondents in January, down from 12.6% in December.