Nemunas Dawn leader tricked by prankster pretending to be DOGE official

According to the controversial MP, several weeks ago he was contacted by a person claiming to be DOGE employee Ryan Riedel, who invited him to meet with billionaire Elon Musk, the head of DOGE. Žemaitaitis intended to obtain information about the activities of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Lithuania.

"After several weeks of communication and information exchange, we were invited to visit the USA and meet with their team. (…) However, after arriving at the airport today it turned out that this was a scam by our Lithuanian figures. Plane tickets were fake! I must return to work, whereas our main master of Lithuanian intrigues succeeded in trickery," Žemaitaitis wrote on social platform Facebook.