Nemunas Dawn leader sweeps election in his constituency in first round

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

Leader of the party the Nemunas Dawn, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, has won the parliamentary election in Kelmės–Šilalės single-member constituency in the first round on Sunday.

With ballots in from 44 out of 51 polling districts, Žemaitaitis has garnered 48.89% of votes. Nearly 5,000 people out of 20,000 on the electoral roll in the constituency voted for him.

The runner-up Social Democrat, Dainius Ivoškis, had 15.49% of votes, while seven other candidates had less than that.

As reported, 14 parties and one coalition are contending for 141 seats in parliament. 70 MPs are elected in the multi-member constituency. 71 MPs are elected in single-member constituencies. Runoff voting will be held on 27 October if a candidate is not elected in a single-member constituency in the first round.

