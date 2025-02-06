Nemunas Dawn leader should face legal consequences for his statements – president

"Such statements are very serious statements, and they indeed create much confusion here in Lithuania due to fearmongering. What is being done is fearmongering. And this, among other things, should be subject to criminal liability if, for example, spreading such nonsense would cause panic among depositors. Mr Žemaitaitis should stand trial for such statements," Nausėda told journalists on Thursday while visiting Elektrėnai.
Moreover, the president said that Žemaitaitis’ claims about Ukraine were irresponsible and partners would find them incomprehensible.
According to Nausėda, discussions with the Nemunas Dawn leader are pointless. The head of state also thinks that the issue will solve itself on its own and he believes that Žemaitaitis is simply looking for a chance to abandon the ruling coalition as he is not ready for constructive cooperation.
As reported, Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, has made numerous controversial statements. He objected to Lithuania increasing its defence spending to 5-6% of GDP. When Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis suggested that he should visit Ukraine to see why this was necessary, Žemaitaitis declared that Ukraine can only teach corruption and how to sell out the country.
Speaking about the president’s proposal to establish special savings accounts, where people could keep money in return for interest and thus help fund defence needs, Žemaitaitis said that people’s deposits would be nationalised. Instead, he called to lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers in order to boost revenue.
The presidency likened Žemaitaitis’ statements to those made by Russian propagandists, whereas Seimas Speaker Skvernelis described them as disinformation.
In 2023, Žemaitaitis made a series of antisemitic posts on social platform Facebook. The Constitutional Court ruled that the MP broke his of oath and the Constitution. He thus resigned from parliament in April 2024 to avoid impeachment and this allowed him to stand for elections again in October that year.
After elections, the Nemunas Dawn joined the ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the party Democrats For Lithuania.