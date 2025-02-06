Nemunas Dawn leader should face legal consequences for his statements – president

"Such statements are very serious statements, and they indeed create much confusion here in Lithuania due to fearmongering. What is being done is fearmongering. And this, among other things, should be subject to criminal liability if, for example, spreading such nonsense would cause panic among depositors. Mr Žemaitaitis should stand trial for such statements," Nausėda told journalists on Thursday while visiting Elektrėnai.

Moreover, the president said that Žemaitaitis’ claims about Ukraine were irresponsible and partners would find them incomprehensible.