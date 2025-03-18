2025.03.18 15:26

Nemunas Dawn leader opposes withdrawal from anti-personnel mine treaty

 
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

Leader of the Nemunas Dawn party Remigijus Žemaitaitis opposes Lithuania’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty that prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines. The politician claims the decision is being made too quickly and he doubts it is beneficial.

"I am against this thing. I do not approve of the withdrawal because what I see today is a rushed and very hasty decision. I have doubt what benefit we may derive from this," Žemaitaitis told journalists on Tuesday.

The MP stressed that parliament will make the final decision on the denunciation of the convention and MPs will have to evaluate all of potential consequences.

The leader of the Nemunas Dawn claimed that arguments were not presented to legislators why Lithuania should leave the Ottawa Treaty.

Earlier on Tuesday, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland officially announced that the countries would withdraw from the convention prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines. The move comes amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of National Defence has stated that either the president or the Seimas may decide on the denunciation of the convention, which Lithuania joined in 2004.

