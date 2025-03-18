Nemunas Dawn leader opposes withdrawal from anti-personnel mine treaty

"I am against this thing. I do not approve of the withdrawal because what I see today is a rushed and very hasty decision. I have doubt what benefit we may derive from this," Žemaitaitis told journalists on Tuesday.

The MP stressed that parliament will make the final decision on the denunciation of the convention and MPs will have to evaluate all of potential consequences.

The leader of the Nemunas Dawn claimed that arguments were not presented to legislators why Lithuania should leave the Ottawa Treaty.