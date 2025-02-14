Nemunas Dawn leader asks Musk to share info about USAID grants in Lithuania

"USAID shutdown undoubtedly has influence on domestic politics in the Republic of Lithuania. There is justified concern that funds received from USAID were used for political purposes in Lithuania, seeking to influence the political system and give an advantage to certain parties," Žemaitaitis stated in his letter, which he shared on social platform Facebook.

The MP asked Musk to share information about USAID grants and subsidies to Lithuanian non-governmental organisations, media outlets and journalists. According to him, these entities might have received several million dollars that were used to exert influence on political processes in Lithuania.