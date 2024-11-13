Nemunas Dawn has come up with two ministerial candidates – MP

"As regards candidates for agriculture and environment ministers, we have an agreement at least within the party. As I understand, the candidates suit Paluckas as well," she said without revealing their names.

According to the MP, the Nemunas Dawn is still looking for the third candidate who would be nominated as the minister of justice.

On Monday, President Gitanas Nausėda vowed not to appoint members of the Nemunas Dawn to the Government as the party’s leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is accused of antisemitism. Instead, the party is expected to nominate independents.