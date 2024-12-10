Nausėda, Žemaitaitis continue to enjoy highest trust ratings – survey

The November poll found current MP Agnė Širinskienė of the Nemunas Dawn party, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and three minister-designates – would-be economy minister Democrat Lukas Savickas, would-be foreign minister Kęstutis Budrys, and would-be defence minister Social Democrat Dovilė Šakalienė – to have gained more trust among respondents, who tended to mention their names more often compared to the August survey. The public trust ratings of the said five politicians range from 0.6 to 1.2%.

In November 2024, respondents named a total of 102 public figures whom they trusted the most (up from 84 in August). Nearly a third (34%) of the respondents said there were no public figures they trusted or they did not answer the question at all.