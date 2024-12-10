Nausėda, Žemaitaitis continue to enjoy highest trust ratings – survey

From 30 October to 12 November, pollster Baltijos Tyrimai asked respondents to name Lithuanian public figures they trusted the most.
Among those polled, 17.5% said said they trusted Nausėda the most, down from 21.1% in the August poll. Žemaitaitis secured 10.4% of public support (up from 7.8% in August).
Other public figures named by the respondents as the most trustworthy include current Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, chair of the Democrats For Lithuania (6.9%), TV host and public activist Andrius Tapinas (5.3%), Social Democrat leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė (4.6%) and outgoing Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė (4.5%).
In November, respondents also said they trusted former presidents Valdas Adamkus (4%) and Dalia Grybauskaite (3.9%), lawyer-turned-politician Ignas Vėgėlė (3%), current MP, and Ramūnas Karbauskis (2.9%), leader of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).
The November poll found current MP Agnė Širinskienė of the Nemunas Dawn party, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and three minister-designates – would-be economy minister Democrat Lukas Savickas, would-be foreign minister Kęstutis Budrys, and would-be defence minister Social Democrat Dovilė Šakalienė – to have gained more trust among respondents, who tended to mention their names more often compared to the August survey. The public trust ratings of the said five politicians range from 0.6 to 1.2%.
In November 2024, respondents named a total of 102 public figures whom they trusted the most (up from 84 in August). Nearly a third (34%) of the respondents said there were no public figures they trusted or they did not answer the question at all.
Baltijos Tyrimai, a joint Lithuanian-British market and public opinion research company, interviewed 1,019 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) in person at 111 sampling points.
The survey has a margin of error of 3.1%.