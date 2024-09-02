Nausėda, Žemaitaitis, Blinkevičiūtė enjoy highest trust ratings – survey

On 7-19 August pollster Baltijos Tyrimai asked respondents to name Lithuanian public figures they trusted the most.
Among those polled, 21.1% said they trusted Nausėda the most. Žemaitaitis and Blinkevičiūtė secured 7.8% and 6.8% respectively.
Other public figures named by the respondents included TV host and public activist Andrius Tapinas (5%), former president Dalia Grybauskaite (5%), MP Saulius Skvernelis, chair of the opposition Democrats For Lithuania (5%), Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė (4%), former president Valdas Adamkus (3%), National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė (3%) and Ramūnas Karbauskis (2%), leader of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).
The August poll also found Širvintos Mayor Živilė Pinskuvienė, MEP Aurelijus Veryga and SocDem MP Gintautas Paluckas to have gained more trust among respondents, who tended to give their names more often compared to the May survey.
In August 2024, respondents named a total of 84 public figures whom they trusted the most (down from 105 in May). A third (34%) of the respondents said there were no public figures they trusted or they did not answer the question at all.
Baltijos Tyrimai, a joint Lithuanian-British market and public opinion research company, interviewed 1,018 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) in person at 109 sampling points.
The survey has a margin of error of 3.1%.