Nausėda will have visited all municipalities by end of tenure – adviser

“Of course [this will continue] after elections, too. One of the president’s promises before he was elected was that he will not be just sitting in Vilnius and will travel to regions. (&) Will all 60 municipalities be visited during the term of office? Yes, we will accomplish this by 12 July because that was the promise,” the adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

Jansonas added that the president recently visited more municipalities compared with 2020, when there was the COVID-19 pandemic, or compared with 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, he stressed that all politicians and Nausėda’s direct competitors, who are criticising the president, are free to travel to rural areas and should have done so earlier than just a month remaining until the election.