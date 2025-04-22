Nausėda will attend funeral of Pope Francis

So far it is unclear when the funeral ceremony would take place. On Tuesday, Kaunas’ Archbishop Kęstutis Kėvalas told the public radio LRT that the pope may be laid to rest on Saturday, but the exact date would become known after a meeting of cardinals on Tuesday.

Foreign leaders have too announced that they would take part in the funeral ceremony. French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump and others plan to take part.