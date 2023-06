“Lithuania is well aware that Ukraine is defending not only its own freedom, but also the freedom and democratic values of the entire Europe. We are therefore grateful to Ukraine and its people for their unwavering determination. We have supported Ukraine with all our efforts and will continue to do so. We strongly support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace initiative, which is grounded on defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Nausėda told Stefanchuk.