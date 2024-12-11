Nausėda warns new nominee for environment min against conflict of interests, adviser says

Poderskis currently heads Construction Sector Development Agency (SSVA), a public institution.
"The candidate is currently the head of SSVA and is registered as a lobbyist for the construction sector. The president said all the necessary decisions must be taken to avoid any [conflicts of interests]," Ramūnas Dilba, chief environment adviser to Nausėda, told reporters after the meeting.
Poderskis said he has not been lobbying since he started working for the agency and thought that he was automatically removed from the list of lobbyists.
"My mistake here is that I forgot to de-register from the list. I thought it is done automatically," he told reporters.
The president expects the would-be minister steps to implement the forestry strategy, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the use of fossil fuels, according to Dilba.
Poderskis agreed that forests would be a priority for him as minister. Thorough discussions on the implementation of the policy would be needed beforehand, he said.
The nominee for the environment minister confirmed that he was first contacted by Social Democrat Prime Minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas about the job. The environment minister’s portfolio was allocated to the Nemunas Dawn party.
Several members of unions gathered outside the Presidential Palace to protest against Poderskis’ nomination right before the meeting. The candidate is a representative of the former ruling majority, which destroyed many of the areas of responsibility of the Environment Ministry, and he should not be allowed to lead the ministry, organiser Audrius Gelžinis said.
Poderskis is a former member of the Freedom Party.
"We identify this candidate with the attitudes of the former ruling majority. We know that he was recently appointed by Simonas Gentvilas [acting environment minister] as director of the SSVA. We do not want the chaos to continue," Gelžinis told reporters, adding it was „strange that the ruling majority has no candidates“ and they are alright with the situation that "the things they voted against will continue."
In addition, SSVA head Poderskis has mistreated staff, unjustifiably dismissed them and "thrown them out on the street", according to the protesters.