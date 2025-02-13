Nausėda warns against impression of US, Russia talking behind backs of Europe and Ukraine

"This may give the impression (that the negotiations on Ukraine are taking place without Ukraine - ELTA), although President Trump has also reached out to President Zelenskyy," Nausėda told reporters in the Presidential Palace on Thursday.
"However, the most important thing to avoid is this: the impression that the talks are being held behind the backs of Europe and Ukraine. [It is key] that the negotiating positions the US and the whole democratic world bring with them in this case are strong, that they do not start with offering some kind of concessions to the aggressor," the president said.
Nausėda noted that "the aggressor remains the aggressor, the victim or the attacked country remains the attacked country."
"This cannot be forgotten and cannot be taken off the table," he said.
Nausėda stated that Lithuania, like Europe, maintains its stance and supports Ukraine. The United States is a key security partner but the countries of the old continent need "the political will" to enhance their own security, he said.
Asked what if Washington and Kyiv have different visions of peace in Ukraine, Nausėda said that no one can bring peace through coercion.
The president also said he would soon receive a call from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had a phone conversation with Donald Trump on Wednesday.