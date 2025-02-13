Nausėda warns against impression of US, Russia talking behind backs of Europe and Ukraine

"This may give the impression (that the negotiations on Ukraine are taking place without Ukraine - ELTA), although President Trump has also reached out to President Zelenskyy," Nausėda told reporters in the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

"However, the most important thing to avoid is this: the impression that the talks are being held behind the backs of Europe and Ukraine. [It is key] that the negotiating positions the US and the whole democratic world bring with them in this case are strong, that they do not start with offering some kind of concessions to the aggressor," the president said.