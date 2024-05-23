Nausėda votes in advance in presidential runoff

„Currently the result is nil-nil. Everything will depend on how active people participate, how much they want to express their civic position. As far as I am aware, the first days [of early voting] showed that turnout is similar [to the first round]. I think that the turnout is fine but one may always wish slightly better. Therefore, I do encourage Lithuania people to come to the ballots, to express their position,“ said Nausėda, who voted in advance in Švenčionys.
„At this time I would not wish to speak about the results. As I have mentioned, this will depend on voter turnout. Yet a victory is a victory. Victory is important not in itself but as an opportunity to continue the work that I have been doing for the last five years,“ the president added.