Nausėda visits training area where 4 US soldiers went missing

“I was informed about the progress of work and, what I would like to highlight in particular, all the services, all the institutions are working hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder. They are not just doing their work but are striving to complete it as fast as possible. However, the situation is completely unique – you see what a trap the nature had set and how difficult it is to carry out the rescue,” Nausėda told reporters at the site of the incident.
The head of state said the recovery of the armoured vehicle from a swamp would take some time. He also stressed the importance of solidarity in the challenging time. “We still hope for a miracle,” Nausėda added.
US Ambassador Kara C. McDonald met with President Nausėda in the training area on Friday and thanked Lithuanian politicians for the support provided.
The ambassador said no stone would be left unturned until the missing soldiers are found, and all the required resources would be provided.
She added that on Thursday a team of US combat engineers arrived, whereas a team of US divers would arrive Friday evening.
As reported, four US soldiers and a tracked armoured vehicle went missing during a training exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė on 25 March.
The US Embassy in Lithuania said the soldiers are from the US Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement that four US soldiers were operating the M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle during a training exercise. It said the vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water.
The M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle, weighing over 60 tonnes, is used to remove disabled tanks from the battlefield.
Engineering equipment is attempting to recover the submerged vehicle from a swampy area in the training ground.