Nausėda urges concrete steps instead of ‘apocalyptic statements’ in response to threats

The president said that after a meeting with the Board of the Seimas held in the Presidential Palace.
The increasingly vocal statements warning of the tense security situation are ‘unacceptable’ as they bring on public hysteria, Nausėda said.
“The situation is difficult. I find it unacceptable as I see the efforts to simply create a certain hysteria in society or to create such fear that people’s work and lives are practically paralysed. That does not make sense. The threats have not gone anywhere, we admit that. However, we have to work, to react to processes in a normal and adequate way,” Nausėda told reporters on Monday after the meeting.
“And, most importantly, we should react not with some apocalyptic statements, but simply by taking those decisions that are needed,” he said, adding that the meeting with the Parliament’s leadership also addressed measures to strengthen the country’s security.
The Board of the Seimas met with President Nausėda to discuss the agenda of the upcoming spring session which is scheduled to start on 10 March.
The president and the Seimas leadership meet twice a year to discuss draft legislation before the spring and autumn sessions.
In February, Nausėda presented a list of proposals for the spring session, which includes legislative initiatives concerning social and health care, economic policy, justice, national security and law enforcement.