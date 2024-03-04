Nausėda urges concrete steps instead of ‘apocalyptic statements’ in response to threats

The president said that after a meeting with the Board of the Seimas held in the Presidential Palace.

The increasingly vocal statements warning of the tense security situation are ‘unacceptable’ as they bring on public hysteria, Nausėda said.

“The situation is difficult. I find it unacceptable as I see the efforts to simply create a certain hysteria in society or to create such fear that people’s work and lives are practically paralysed. That does not make sense. The threats have not gone anywhere, we admit that. However, we have to work, to react to processes in a normal and adequate way,” Nausėda told reporters on Monday after the meeting.