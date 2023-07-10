“The security situation in Europe and our neighbourhood does not leave space to drag our toes, we must move ahead at a decisive and rapid pace. Tomorrow leaders of the entire Alliance will meet here in Vilnius. Some of them will arrive already this evening. Finland will attend the summit as a full-fledged member of the Alliance. I hope for a breakthrough on Sweden, I am looking forward to a trilateral meeting this evening,” said Nausėda.
2023 July 10 17:20
Nausėda: Ukraine must fully integrate into trans-Atlantic security framework and become member of NATO
Elta EN
PHOTO:
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met it Vilnius to discuss the final details of preparation for the 11-12 July NATO Summit in Lithuania’s capital.
Top articles