Nausėda: Ukraine must fully integrate into trans-Atlantic security framework and become member of NATO

 
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met it Vilnius to discuss the final details of preparation for the 11-12 July NATO Summit in Lithuania’s capital.

“The security situation in Europe and our neighbourhood does not leave space to drag our toes, we must move ahead at a decisive and rapid pace. Tomorrow leaders of the entire Alliance will meet here in Vilnius. Some of them will arrive already this evening. Finland will attend the summit as a full-fledged member of the Alliance. I hope for a breakthrough on Sweden, I am looking forward to a trilateral meeting this evening,” said Nausėda.

The president said that NATO is united and will defend every centimetre of the Alliance, whereas unity and resolve must also be reflected in decisions adopted at the summit.

