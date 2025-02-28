Nausėda to discuss Ukraine, security with British PM in phone call Sunday

"I can confirm that the president is scheduled to speak with Starmer on Sunday morning," Frederikas Jansonas told ELTA on Friday.

Starmer invited leaders of the Baltic States to a teleconference before welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

A summit with more than a dozen leaders of European countries, the European Union, NATO and Turkey is scheduled to follow to "drive forward" action on Ukraine and security, AFP reports, citing a statement from Starmer’s office.