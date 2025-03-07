Nausėda tells Macron Lithuania wants to be under French nuclear umbrella

“I talked to the president during a break between meetings and thanked him for the interesting idea (...) He immediately suggested that one of his advisors could come to Lithuania and present the proposal in depth,” Nausėda told reporters in Brussels.

“If this system is operated by the French themselves, and the concept is this, it is very important to have clear algorithms for when the system is activated, (...) so that it does not happen that there is a system, but then when the button needs to be pushed, someone does not push it, and we do not have that button,” Nausėda said.