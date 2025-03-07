Nausėda tells Macron Lithuania wants to be under French nuclear umbrella

“I talked to the president during a break between meetings and thanked him for the interesting idea (...) He immediately suggested that one of his advisors could come to Lithuania and present the proposal in depth,” Nausėda told reporters in Brussels.
The president also warned there are many speculations now as to “who will defend whom.”
“If this system is operated by the French themselves, and the concept is this, it is very important to have clear algorithms for when the system is activated, (...) so that it does not happen that there is a system, but then when the button needs to be pushed, someone does not push it, and we do not have that button,” Nausėda said.
Nausėda had already welcomed the initiative of the French president earlier, saying that Lithuania would benefit from the opportunity to join it.
“I came up to the president and said that we also want to be under your umbrella,” Nausėda said on Thursday evening.
In his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, French President Macron implied that US President Donald Trump might upend the transatlantic alliance. Macron said France had to be prepared in case the US would not be by its side. He therefore announced that discussions would take place on extending France’s nuclear deterrent to European allies.