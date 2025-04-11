Nausėda tables motion to exit anti-personnel landmine treaty

The Government formally backed the proposal to leave the 1997 Ottawa Treaty on Wednesday.

In early March, the Ministry of National Defence announced a regional move to pull out of the landmine ban treaty. Days after the defence ministers of the Baltic States and Poland issued a joint statement urging withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

"We believe that in the current security environment it is of paramount importance to provide our defence forces with flexibility and freedom of choice of potential use of new weapon systems and solutions to bolster the defence of the Alliance’s vulnerable Eastern Flank," the statement read.

Finland followed the example of the four countries on 1 April.