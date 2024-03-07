Nausėda strips two Russians of Lithuanian citizenship

President’s spokesman Ridas Jasiulionis confirmed the move to the news agency ELTA.
The Citizenship Commission on 9 February recommended removing Kudimov’s citizenship after the State Security Department (VSD) and other services concluded that the activities of the former KGB employee were incompatible with Lithuania’s national security. The intelligence agency concluded that Kudimov maintains close ties with influential people in Russia, participated in the activities of the Kremlin-controlled companies and in opaque funding schemes of elections in the West by Russia.
Meanwhile, the commission concluded on 14 February that Liepa posed a national security threat as in an interview she publicly supported Russian President Vladimir Putin, referred to Russia’s war in Ukraine as “a special military operation” and expressed contempt for the West and its values.