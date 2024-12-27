Nausėda spoke by telephone with president of Georgia

According to Nausėda, while the majority of the Georgian population supports EU membership, the current government is moving away from a democratic society. It is only natural that young people, who see their future tied to the European Union, oppose this direction, as evidenced by the ongoing demonstrations and protests.
During his conversation with the president of Georgia, Nausėda reiterated Lithuania’s strong support for the Georgian people’s aspirations for the European integration.
"The government’s decision to completely suspend EU accession negotiations is a painful blow to the country’s European integration ambitions, clearly going against the democratic values of the Georgian people and playing into Russia’s hands," President Nausėda stated during the telephone conversation.
According to the Lithuanian leader, the voice of the Georgian people reflects their rejection of these radical government decisions and signals that the elections were not fully free and fair.
"Georgia risks repeating the Belarusian scenario," he pointed out.
Nausėda emphasised that Lithuania strongly supports the European Parliament’s call for new parliamentary elections in Georgia.