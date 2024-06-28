Nausėda speaks with president of Georgia by phone

President Nausėda expressed regret that decisions taken by the Government of Georgia are steering the country away from EU integration while disregarding the aspirations of civil society for a European future.

„Lithuania has always strongly supported the Georgian people’s desire to be part of the European family. The country’s civil society has clearly expressed its position and determination on Georgia’s future. They have chosen a European future and cannot be deprived of this perspective. Lithuania will continue to support their aspiration to live in a democratic and free society based on European values,“ the president said.