2023 m. gegužės 30 d. 10:44

Nausėda: Skaistė and Kairys should not be in new Governement

 
President Gitanas Nausėda has stated that Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė and Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys should not be nominated to the new Government. Both of them are involved in the scandal over opaque spending of public funds on expenses when they used to be municipal councillors before joining the Cabinet after the 2020 parliamentary election.

“Candidatures of Mr Kairys and Mrs Skaistė simply should not be submitted to the New Government,” the president told LNK TV on Monday.

As reported, journalist and public activist Andrius Tapinas launched the Transparency 2023 (Skaidrinam 2023) campaign earlier this year revealing opaque spending by former and incumbent members of municipal councils all over Lithuania.

