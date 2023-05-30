“Candidatures of Mr Kairys and Mrs Skaistė simply should not be submitted to the New Government,” the president told LNK TV on Monday.
Nausėda: Skaistė and Kairys should not be in new Governement
President Gitanas Nausėda has stated that Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė and Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys should not be nominated to the new Government. Both of them are involved in the scandal over opaque spending of public funds on expenses when they used to be municipal councillors before joining the Cabinet after the 2020 parliamentary election.
