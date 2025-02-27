Nausėda says US-Ukraine minerals deal ’the right way’

On Tuesday evening, international media announced that Ukraine and the United States had agreed on terms of a deal to give the US access to Ukrainian mineral resources. The parties are expected to sign the agreement as early as Friday.

"I congratulate the Ukrainian side, as I have seen for myself the intensive legal work going on in Kyiv. They have managed to improve the text of the agreement," the president told reporters Litexpo Exhibition Centre in Vilnius, as he attended in opening of Vilnius Book Fair on Thursday.