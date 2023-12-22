Nausėda says no need to overreact over new ambassador to Poland

“There is no disagreement. There is just a desire to make the process a little simpler than it needs to be,” Nausėda told tv3 news website on Thursday.

“There is no need to be dramatic, no need to make a fuss here. (&) It was quiet for a couple of months and now suddenly the sky is falling. To me, it looks a bit like an organised campaign rather than a really serious problem,” the president added.

Nausėda also named the diplomats who took part in the selection process to appoint the new ambassador to Poland.

“We agreed with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to hold a competition for this purpose. People participated in the competition, and I can mention the names. These are our experienced diplomats, Petras Zapolskas and Kęstutis Kudzmanas. There may have been more, I do not know. After the competition, it seems it was pretended that nothing had happened and no additional candidates had appeared,” said Nausėda.