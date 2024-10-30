Nausėda says his adviser would make best candidate for foreign minister

"Surely can, because she is the best (candidate – ELTA). They say one should be diplomatic and say "one of the best." I am saying "the best" – in a non-diplomatic way. As she is the best, it is a natural wish for the president to see such a person in his team," Nausėda told LRT TV on Tuesday evening, when asked if his adviser Skaisgirytė could seek the foreign minister’s job in the new Government.
However, the president said, it is too early to speak of concrete nominations for the Cabinet as the ruling coalition has not been formed yet.
"I can only say that yes, I am already thinking very intensively about the best option and constellation," Nausėda said.
The president also said he will be very active to make sure that the best candidates are selected to head the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of National Defence.