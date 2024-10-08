2024.10.08 15:38

Nausėda says he voted for less arrogance in Seimas

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Nausėda says he voted for less arrogance in Seimas
Nausėda says he voted for less arrogance in Seimas
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on Tuesday voted in advance in 2024 parliamentary elections and expects better cooperation between different branches of the government in the next term of office of the Seimas.

The president told reporters that politicians should solve problems of the Lithuanian people instead of creating problems of their own.

„I voted for governmental bodies working together, not against each other. (&) I voted for less arrogance, for less polarisation and simply for less childishness, which has existed in our politics in recent years,“ Nausėda told reporters.

The head of state urged people not to be politically apathetic and to come to the polls.

„If we do not vote, others will, others will elect,“ said Nausėda who expects much greater turnout in parliamentary elections than in European elections earlier this year.

In addition, the president said that the next ruling coalition should be closer to the people and that its representatives should travel to Lithuania’s regions more often.

Early voting in parliamentary elections is held on 8-10 October, while 13 October is the Election Day.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions