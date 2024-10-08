Nausėda says he voted for less arrogance in Seimas

The president told reporters that politicians should solve problems of the Lithuanian people instead of creating problems of their own.

„I voted for governmental bodies working together, not against each other. (&) I voted for less arrogance, for less polarisation and simply for less childishness, which has existed in our politics in recent years,“ Nausėda told reporters.

The head of state urged people not to be politically apathetic and to come to the polls.

„If we do not vote, others will, others will elect,“ said Nausėda who expects much greater turnout in parliamentary elections than in European elections earlier this year.