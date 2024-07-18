Nausėda says European leaders may have to convince Trump to continue transatlantic partnership if he becomes president

„I had experience of interacting and meeting with President Donald Trump in the previous term of office. I have to say that we adopted certain important decisions in NATO internally to strengthen the Alliance and coordination between partners. Thus, I am ready to provide arguments why the US presence in Europe, in the Baltic region, is the best deterrence against Russia’s aggression. I think this contributes to the stability of the entire region,“ Nausėda told the media in the UK.
„Therefore, my colleagues and I – if there is a new US administration – will have to convince it to continue the policy of transatlantic relations as this is very important for European security and Europe realises this perfectly well,“ stressed the head of state.
As reported, President Nausėda on Thursday is attending the European Political Community Summit in the United Kingdom.