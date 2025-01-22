Nausėda presented state decoration to Germany’s Pistorius

Minister Pistorius was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order for Merits to Lithuania in recognition of his personal contribution to the development of strategic defence cooperation between Lithuania and Germany, as well as the implementation of bilateral initiatives aimed at strengthening the security and critical defence capabilities of Lithuania and the region.
The president thanked Boris Pistorius for his dedication to fostering a long-term, reliable partnership and for honouring concrete commitments to safeguard Lithuania’s national security.
During their meeting, the president and the German defence minister discussed preparations for deploying a German brigade to Lithuania. President Nausėda emphasised that the current top priority is to ensure appropriate conditions for the German brigade’s soldiers upon their arrival in Lithuania.
The meeting also addressed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, increasing defence funding, support for Ukraine, and protecting critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.