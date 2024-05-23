Nausėda pledges to continue with trips to regions if re-elected

„If the voters entrust me [with another term – ELTA], I will continue to do so for the next five years,“ Nausėda told reporters in Švenčionys on Thursday.

He said the president needs to know „the mood Lithuanians are in.“

„Only this way he can assess the real situation and make the right decisions, both in domestic and foreign policy. This is my conviction and there is no election gaming here,“ Nausėda stated.

The president said the second term would allow him to continue the work he has already started – by visiting the regions again.