Nausėda plans to go to Georgia

"I do not rule out the possibility that I may visit Georgia alone, but I want to make a well-prepared visit so that it brings benefits rather than more problems," Nausėda told a press conference in the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.
The president said he intends to propose a joint visit of regional leaders to Georgia.
"I am meeting with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia and Poland in Klaipėda this Friday, and I am going to raise this question there," Nausėda said.
The president also said earlier on Wednesday he had a meeting with Salome Shapakidze, former Georgian ambassador to Lithuania, who resigned last weekend in protest against her government’s decision to halt European Union (EU) accession talks.
"I wanted to hear her informal impression and view of what is happening in Georgia. (…) It is indeed very disappointing that Georgia is moving in the opposite direction from the one that it previously declared and that we fully backed," Nausėda said.
Last week, new Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said his government will not negotiate EU membership until the end of 2028.
This decision sparked a wave of protests across the country. Police have arrested hundreds of protesters after firing rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.