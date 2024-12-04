Nausėda plans to go to Georgia

"I do not rule out the possibility that I may visit Georgia alone, but I want to make a well-prepared visit so that it brings benefits rather than more problems," Nausėda told a press conference in the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

The president said he intends to propose a joint visit of regional leaders to Georgia.

"I am meeting with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia and Poland in Klaipėda this Friday, and I am going to raise this question there," Nausėda said.