Nausėda officially approves MEP Kubilius’ candidacy for EC

According to the Office of the President, the head of state gave consent for the nomination of Kubilius following the Constitution, the Law on the Government, the Treaty of the European Union and taking into account a relevant Government decree dated 21 August. An official confirmation letter was sent to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
As reported, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė presented Kubilius as a potential nominee on 19 August and officially put forward his candidacy on 21 August, asking the president and parliament to approve the nomination.