Nausėda meets with athletes leaving for Paris Paralympics

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

The Presidential Palace held an event on Friday to wish good luck to nine Lithuanian athletes leaving for Paris to compete in the Paralympic Games, which will take place between 28 August and 8 September.

„You set yourselves the highest goals. But you have already nailed a big part of your victory by qualifying for the Games, achieving amazing results with your loved ones and your coaches,“ President Gitanas Nausėda addressed the athletes, wishing them great success.

The president also highlighted the importance of reducing exclusion.

„We need to realise that we are one, integral, wonderful big family – Lithuania, where we see each other, we appreciate each other, we respect each other, and we make sure that the person next to us feels comfortable and enjoys life,“ Nausėda said.

Lithuania will take part in the Paralympic Games for the tenth time since it restored independence.

The country’s delegation includes track and field athletes Eivydė Vainauskaitė, Oksana Dobrovolskaja, Donatas Dundzys, Andrius Skuja and Aušra Garunkšnytė, shooter Raimeda Bučinskytė, swimmers Edgaras Matakas and Gabrielė Čepavičiūtė and judokas Osvaldas Bareikis.

