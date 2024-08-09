Nausėda meets with athletes leaving for Paris Paralympics

„You set yourselves the highest goals. But you have already nailed a big part of your victory by qualifying for the Games, achieving amazing results with your loved ones and your coaches,“ President Gitanas Nausėda addressed the athletes, wishing them great success.

The president also highlighted the importance of reducing exclusion.

„We need to realise that we are one, integral, wonderful big family – Lithuania, where we see each other, we appreciate each other, we respect each other, and we make sure that the person next to us feels comfortable and enjoys life,“ Nausėda said.

Lithuania will take part in the Paralympic Games for the tenth time since it restored independence.