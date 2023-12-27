Nausėda keeps firm lead in presidential polls, Šimonytė lags behind top 3

Pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed personally 1,018 respondents (aged 18 and older) on 16-27 November at 109 sampling points. They were asked to name their favourite candidates to take up the president's job if the elections were held the next Sunday.

Among those polled, 31.1% said they would like to see Nausėda as president for another five-year term. He was approved by 77% of the respondents against 17%. Six percent of those polled had no opinion on the current president.

The opinion poll suggests Nausėda leads by a wide margin over his closest rival lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who announced his presidential bid in mid-November. Vėgėlė garnered support from 12.7% of the voters. Among those polled, 45% said they trusted the politician, while 31% said they did not.