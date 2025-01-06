2025.01.06 17:04

Nausėda honoured memory of former US President Jimmy Carter

 
Elta EN
Nausėda honoured memory of former US President Jimmy Carter
Nausėda honoured memory of former US President Jimmy Carter
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

On Monday, President Gitanas Nausėda signed the book of condolences at the Embassy of the United States of America to honour the memory of former US President Jimmy Carter, said the president’s press service.

"President Carter will always be remembered as the relentless supporter of international peace and indefatigable defender against the human rights abuses committed by the Soviet regime, thus contributing to the wave of freedom that accelerated the collapse of the tyrannical empire. Your lifelong dedication to service and compassion will be remembered," reads the president’s message of condolences.

The president expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of the United States and the family of President Jimmy Carter.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions