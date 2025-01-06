Nausėda honoured memory of former US President Jimmy Carter

"President Carter will always be remembered as the relentless supporter of international peace and indefatigable defender against the human rights abuses committed by the Soviet regime, thus contributing to the wave of freedom that accelerated the collapse of the tyrannical empire. Your lifelong dedication to service and compassion will be remembered," reads the president’s message of condolences.
The president expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of the United States and the family of President Jimmy Carter.