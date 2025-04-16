Nausėda grants credentials to Lithuania’s new ambassador to NATO

At the meeting with the new ambassador, the president stressed that now the key task is enhancing security of NATO’s eastern flank and preparing for the NATO Summit that will take place in The Hague on 24-25 June.

According to the head of state, NATO allies must promptly find a solution on increasing defence funding. He also emphasised the necessity to boost the Alliance’s defence industry capabilities and ensure long-term military aid to Ukraine.

The president earlier this week signed the decree appointing Jauniškis as Lithuania’s permanent representative to NATO. He was nominated to the position by the Government and will assume new duties on 18 April 2025.