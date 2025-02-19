Nausėda downplays Nemunas Dawn absence from meeting with party leaders

On Wednesday, Nausėda hosted a meeting with political party leaders intended to discuss the possibility of updating the defence agreement and potential sources to boost defence funding.

"As you can see, the conversation was shorter, so I would not give any significance to that. We had a conversation that was not protracted, we had constructive proposals and not just some palaver. That would be all," Nausėda told a press conference that followed the meeting in the Presidential Palace.

He stated that representatives of all the parties in the Seimas had offered constructive suggestions leading to the shared goal of greater national security.