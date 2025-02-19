Nausėda downplays Nemunas Dawn absence from meeting with party leaders

On Wednesday, Nausėda hosted a meeting with political party leaders intended to discuss the possibility of updating the defence agreement and potential sources to boost defence funding.
"As you can see, the conversation was shorter, so I would not give any significance to that. We had a conversation that was not protracted, we had constructive proposals and not just some palaver. That would be all," Nausėda told a press conference that followed the meeting in the Presidential Palace.
He stated that representatives of all the parties in the Seimas had offered constructive suggestions leading to the shared goal of greater national security.
"All the parties, without presenting themselves as the opposition or position, had a very constructive talk at the table today. In fact, this is how I have been seeing our political forces to date – those who want to make the country more secure and those who look the other way. Maybe to the East, maybe to the North – I do not know. But probably towards the East," the president added.
Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis told ELTA Tuesday he was on a business trip in Brussels until Wednesday evening. He also criticised the Presidency for not doing its homework before inviting party leaders for talks.
"It should have sent proposals for tax changes to the party leaders, on allocations to the army, to financing... And now to invite them to come and have a coffee – I am certainly not going to cancel a very important visit because of that," Žemaitaitis said, adding that such discussions would have made sense before the State Defence Council’s (VGT) decisions were taken.
The last agreement on defence was signed by most parliamentary parties back in 2022, when the political forces committed to maintaining defence spending at a minimum of 2.5% of GDP.