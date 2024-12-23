Nausėda critical of Slovakian PM’s visit to Moscow

"How cheap is your love?" Nausėda posted on X on Monday.

"There are those who come to Russia with love and feel gassed to meet a war criminal. This is not Lithuania’s way. We choose energy independence and real market prices – with no political strings attached!" the president stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Slovakian Prime Minister Fico in the Kremlin on Sunday. Fico is one of the few European leaders Putin has maintained friendly relations with.