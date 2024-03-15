Nausėda clear leader among presidential candidates

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 18-25 February. People were asked which presidential candidate they would vote for if elections were to take place next Sunday.
As many as 28.5% of respondents said they would vote for incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda (23.5% in January).
Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who will run in May’s presidential election as an independent, was second. In February, 13.4% of the polled said they would vote for Vėgėlė (12.2% in January).
Third was Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuania Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD). She enjoyed 12.8% support in February (10.9% in January).
Fourth was MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, an independent presidential candidate. In February, 4.7% of respondents stated that they would vote for him (3.3% in January).
Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas, former chair of the Constitutional Court, ranked fifth. He had 4.3% support in February (4.1% in January).
Further on the list was former chief of defence Valdas Tutkus, named by 3% of respondents in February (1.7% in January), and MP Aurelijus Veryga, the nominee of the Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), supported by 2.6% of the polled (2.8% in January).
In February, 7.5% of respondents named other candidates (12.2% in January). However, each of them were supported by fewer than 2% of voters. These include Zenonas Andrulėnas, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Gintautas Kniukšta and Andrius Mazuronis.
Meanwhile, 8.1% of the polled in February said that they would not vote (6.7%), whereas 15.1% were undecided (15.7% in January).
Lithuanians will go to the polls in the presidential election on 12 May.