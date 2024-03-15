Nausėda clear leader among presidential candidates

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 18-25 February. People were asked which presidential candidate they would vote for if elections were to take place next Sunday.

As many as 28.5% of respondents said they would vote for incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda (23.5% in January).

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who will run in May’s presidential election as an independent, was second. In February, 13.4% of the polled said they would vote for Vėgėlė (12.2% in January).

Third was Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuania Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD). She enjoyed 12.8% support in February (10.9% in January).

Fourth was MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, an independent presidential candidate. In February, 4.7% of respondents stated that they would vote for him (3.3% in January).