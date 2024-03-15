Nausėda clear leader among presidential candidates

 
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, who is seeking re-election for the second term of office, has the largest support among presidential candidates, the latest public opinion poll shows.

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 18-25 February. People were asked which presidential candidate they would vote for if elections were to take place next Sunday.

As many as 28.5% of respondents said they would vote for incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda (23.5% in January).

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, who will run in May’s presidential election as an independent, was second. In February, 13.4% of the polled said they would vote for Vėgėlė (12.2% in January).

Third was Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuania Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD). She enjoyed 12.8% support in February (10.9% in January).

Fourth was MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, an independent presidential candidate. In February, 4.7% of respondents stated that they would vote for him (3.3% in January).

Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas, former chair of the Constitutional Court, ranked fifth. He had 4.3% support in February (4.1% in January).

Further on the list was former chief of defence Valdas Tutkus, named by 3% of respondents in February (1.7% in January), and MP Aurelijus Veryga, the nominee of the Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), supported by 2.6% of the polled (2.8% in January).

In February, 7.5% of respondents named other candidates (12.2% in January). However, each of them were supported by fewer than 2% of voters. These include Zenonas Andrulėnas, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Gintautas Kniukšta and Andrius Mazuronis.

Meanwhile, 8.1% of the polled in February said that they would not vote (6.7%), whereas 15.1% were undecided (15.7% in January).

Lithuanians will go to the polls in the presidential election on 12 May.

