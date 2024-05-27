2024.05.27 14:01

Nausėda claims landslide win against Šimonytė

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

All the votes from 1,895 polling districts counted show that re-elected President Gitanas Nausėda secured an overwhelming win in the presidential run-off, the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) said.

Nausėda triumphed with 74.43% of votes against Šimonytė’s 24.06%, winning in all the polling districts, the VRK’s preliminary figures suggest.

The president’s support was the biggest in the district of Šalčininkai (94.70% of votes in favour), the municipalities of Pagėgiai (89.59%) and Kalvarija (89.36%).

Lowest numbers of the ballots cast for Nausėda were recorded in the city of Vilnius (55.93%), the municipality of Neringa (56.60%) and the city of Kaunas (69.97%).

The voter turnout for the presidential run-off was 49.61%.

