Nausėda claims landslide win against Šimonytė

Nausėda triumphed with 74.43% of votes against Šimonytė’s 24.06%, winning in all the polling districts, the VRK’s preliminary figures suggest.

The president’s support was the biggest in the district of Šalčininkai (94.70% of votes in favour), the municipalities of Pagėgiai (89.59%) and Kalvarija (89.36%).

Lowest numbers of the ballots cast for Nausėda were recorded in the city of Vilnius (55.93%), the municipality of Neringa (56.60%) and the city of Kaunas (69.97%).