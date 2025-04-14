Nausėda, Budrys condemn Russia over missile strike on Sumy, extend condolences to families of victims

“Another vile Russian war crime – this time in the heart of Sumy. This is a slap in the face to everyone who seeks and desires peace. The civilized world must use force to stop these barbarians who are killing civilians and children,” the president wrote on X.
“Our hearts are with the families of the victims and the wounded. In this hour of pain, Lithuania reaffirms its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine and President Zelensky until a just peace is achieved,” Nausėda stated.
Foreign Minister Budrys pointed out that even ceasefire talks did not prevent Moscow from behaving like a terrorist.
“Instead of Easter truce, a horrific Palm Sunday for the people of Sumy. Another war crime by Putin as his killers targets civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Russia acts like terrorist even discussing ceasefire,” the minister said on X, adding later that a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius was summoned following the attack.
“After today’s terror attack by Russia against Sumy, we have summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius. Those behind this attack will not escape justice. Responsibility is also shared by everyone working for Kremlin’s criminal regime, including Russian diplomats,” Budrys said.
Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at central Sumy on Sunday, Ukrinform reported. According to earlier reports, 34 people were killed and 117 were injured. A total of 68 people remain in medical facilities, some in critical condition, President Zelensky said on Telegram late Sunday