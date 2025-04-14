Nausėda, Budrys condemn Russia over missile strike on Sumy, extend condolences to families of victims

“Another vile Russian war crime – this time in the heart of Sumy. This is a slap in the face to everyone who seeks and desires peace. The civilized world must use force to stop these barbarians who are killing civilians and children,” the president wrote on X.

“Our hearts are with the families of the victims and the wounded. In this hour of pain, Lithuania reaffirms its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine and President Zelensky until a just peace is achieved,” Nausėda stated.

Foreign Minister Budrys pointed out that even ceasefire talks did not prevent Moscow from behaving like a terrorist.