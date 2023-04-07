2023 m. balandžio 07 d. 10:22

Nausėda believes he was expelled from Communist Party

 
Lietuvos Respublikos Prezidentas Gitanas Nausėda
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas
Journalist Dovydas Pancerovas discovered and on 5 April revealed that President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda joined the Communist Party in 1988, at the time when Sąjūdis, the reform movement of Lithuania, was emerging and two years before Lithuania declared its independence from the USSR.

The information surfaced when a new collection of archival documents was issued. Nausėda told reporters on Thursday that he was not sure about the exact date when he left the party.

