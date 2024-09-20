Nausėda awards 33 saviours of Jews posthumously

„Many dramatic stories of the rescue of the Jews testify to the extraordinary bravery and altruism of the saviours. Of all the possible and impossible ways of caring for the person next to them. But never about indifference to the pain of a stranger. Indeed, there is no greater value than human life, and nothing more sacred than preserving it,“ the president said in a ceremony.
„With their firm moral resolve, they entered the history of Lithuania and the world and became immortal,“ Nausėda said, wishing that the life stories and deeds of these remarkable people would shine in all their brilliance as the world once again confronts new manifestations of evil forces.
Family members of the saviours collected the awards on behalf of their parents, grandparents and great grandparents.