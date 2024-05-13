Nausėda and Šimonytė head for run-off vote after five years

With votes from all the 1,895 polling districts counted, Nausėd won the first round of election with 44.19% and Šimonytė followed with 19.78%, according to preliminary data from the Central Electoral commission (VRK).

Lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, independent presidential contender, came third with 12.37% of votes.

Ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis finished fourth with 9.27% of votes. He was followed by doctor Eduardas Vaitkus, who was supported by 7.32% of the voters.

The Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas, former president of the Constitutional Court, ranked sixth with 3.54% of votes. The Labour Party’s leader Andrius Mazuronis secured support from 1.38% of the voters. Giedrimas Jeglinskas, presidential candidate of the Democrats For Lithuania, finished last with 1.36%.